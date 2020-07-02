https://thehill.com/homenews/media/505656-carville-repeats-prediction-that-trump-will-drop-out-of-race

James Carville told MSNBC on Thursday that he believes there’s a “significant chance” that President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on ‘incentives’ to attack US troops MORE will drop out of the presidential race against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June Michigan shuts down most indoor bar service in bid to prevent virus resurgence MORE.

“I think there is a significant chance he doesn’t run,” Carville told “Morning Joe” on Thursday. “This thing is going so poorly. He’s so far back. It doesn’t make much sense for him to run.”

Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist, also said he believes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFormer HUD Secretary: Congress ‘should invest 0B in direct rental assistance’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House approves .5T green infrastructure plan | Rubio looks to defense bill to block offshore drilling, but some fear it creates a loophole | DC-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated House approves .5T green infrastructure plan MORE (R-Ky.) and other top Republicans will turn on Trump after Labor Day if he stays in the race.

“This is the great ‘Moscow Mitch’ strategy. After Labor Day, we’re going to turn on him. That’s really going to work,” a sardonic Carville said.

Carville has been off before with such predictions.

In October 2016, he also predicted that Trump would drop out of the presidential race in an interview with HBO’s Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherJuan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden Maher presses Bolton for not backing Biden: How could he ‘be worse’ than Trump? Bill Maher: Black people must demand whites ‘stop culturally appropriating how mad they are about racism’ MORE, while also predicting a landslide victory for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican Nicole Malliotakis wins New York primary to challenge Max Rose Trump’s evangelical approval dips, but remains high How Obama can win back millions of Trump voters for Biden MORE.

“I think he’s going to quit. Really, right now, I’m saying right here,” he said at the time.

Trump currently trails Biden by 9.3 points in the RealClearPolitics index of polls while also trailing in key battleground states he captured four years ago.

