The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has brought the economy to a stop , and even though states are slowly reopening, it will be a tough next decade as the country recovers from this recession, according to the CBO.

On top of that, the forecast is riddled with uncertainty in terms of the virus itself, changes to consumer behavior and policy responses, the CBO cautioned.

The CBO now forecasts the unemployment rate will remain above its pre-pandemic level — which was a near-50-year low of 3.5% — until after 2030, the end of the current forecasting range, the CBO predicts. The 10-year average unemployment rate will be 6.1%, up from 4.2% projected in January.

Meanwhile real US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, will be an average 3.4% lower over the next decade than what was originally predicted in January. It will take until 2028 until GDP will grow in line with long-term trend growth again.