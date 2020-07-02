https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/change-org-defends-angry-white-lives-dont-matter-professor-priyamvada-gopal-cambridge-rewards-full-professorship/

College campuses are toxic.

Cambridge professor Priyamvada Gopal hates whitey. She recently tweeted out “white lives don’t matter.”

This open racism is approved on many campuses today.

She then sent out a follow-up tweet: “Abolish whiteness.”

TRENDING: Not So Tough Talking Now: Woke Harvard Grad Has Meltdown, Says Lost Dream Job After ‘I’ma Stab You’ Video Went Viral

Following her tweet a Change.org petition was launched for Cambridge to fire the hateful racist.

But Change.org took down the petition.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Change.org deleted a petition that calls on Cambridge University to fire a professor who declared that “white lives don’t matter” after the petition gained traction and accumulated more than 20,000 signatures. Cambridge English professor Priyamvada Gopal tweeted, “White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives,” on June 23, sparking backlash from students, alumni, and even Twitter, which removed the professor’s tweet. Students created a Change.org petition calling on Cambridge to fire the professor for her remarks. The petition garnered more than 20,000 signatures but was removed by the website—which has often served as a major driver for targeting people who are tied to viral controversies. A Change.org spokesman claimed the petition was a form of “bullying” because it singled out Gopal.

Read the rest here.

And Cambridge promoted her to full professorship following her racist tweet.

Free West Media reported:

On Thursday, Gopal, who is a Professor in the Faculty of English and a Fellow of Churchill College, tweeted that she was “delighted” to announce that “last night Cambridge promoted me to a full Professorship”. Not surprisingly, her research interests are listed as colonial and postcolonial literature and theory, gender and feminism, Marxism and critical race studies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

