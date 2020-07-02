https://www.theblaze.com/news/christian-college-student-criticizes-blm-in-viral-video-now-college-says-shes-no-longer-enrolled-after-a-disciplinary-process

A young woman is no longer enrolled at a Christian college after she went viral for a video in which she criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

After she reportedly endured a “disciplinary process,” the school says she no longer attends the university.

What are the details?

According to Campus Reform, Ashleigh Brock — a former student at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas — created several TikTok videos in which she reportedly questioned the validity of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In one video, the outlet notes, Brock argued that there is way more outrage when a white person kills a black person than when a black person kills a white person — or even when a black person kills a fellow black person.

In another video, Brock reportedly insists that “all lives matter” — not just black lives.

“Do black lives matter?” she allegedly can be heard asking. “Yes, of course. Do white lives matter? Yes, of course. But I’m not gonna sit here and put each one in a group saying this race matters.”

What was the response?

In a since-deleted tweet captured by Campus Reform, one Twitter user wrote, “This is Ashleigh Brock, she goes to Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Tx. There needs to be serious consequences for these actions (in actions I mean racism). Not only has she done it one time but she’s done it multiple times!”

The post went viral and spurned other similar tweets, according to the outlet, and the videos eventually made it to school officials.

In a statement, the university said that Brock’s conduct was “deeply disappointing and unacceptable.”

The school also insisted that her point of view was “not reflective of the [school’s] Christian values.”

“We are actively investigating and taking decisive action,” the university’s statement added.

HSU President Eric Bruntmyer announced that Brock’s videos prompted the school to effect “meaningful change.”

In a video, Brunmyer said, “As citizens, we have certain rights of freedom of speech in public forums, like many of the social media platforms. However, within the HSU community, that right is always linked with a responsibility as Christians, as well as an inherent responsibility in the consequences of our words and actions.”

“Social media can be a powerful tool,” he continued. “Used in the wrong way, it can have detrimental consequences. The views we express on social media should reflect the values and beliefs we uphold as followers of Christ. We must all use these platforms to build each other up, and not tear each other down.”

Bruntmyer said that he would not detail what disciplinary actions taken against Brock, but did confirm that she is “no longer enrolled at Hardin Simmons University.”

