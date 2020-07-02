https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-senate-races-arizona-michigan/2020/07/02/id/975341

Democrats have the edge in three key Senate races, a new poll by CNBC/Change Research poll reveals.

The survey’s results showed Republicans candidates trailing in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina – three of the six election swing states. There are no Senate races in the other states — Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Here are how the results, released on Wednesday, break down:

53% favor Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly in Arizona, while 44% support Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

49% support Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, in Michigan, compared to 42% who favor Republican John James, an Army veteran.

51% favor former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, a Democrat, in North Carolina, while 41% back Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican.

The survey also found that presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 7, 5 and 7 percentage points in Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina respectively.

The poll, conducted June 26-28, surveyed 3,739 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

