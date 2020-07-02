http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dl3m3AkUZXk/

Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” network anchor Jim Cramer reacted to the United States economy adding 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate falling to 11.1 percent in the month of June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the jobs numbers improving as the country slowly reopens its economy, Cramer said that “there’s an optimism in the country” and people are hiring. He also said he finds the new numbers “astonishing” compared to what members of the media say about the economy.

“I mean, look, these numbers are remarkable,” Cramer stated.

“Now, obviously, there have been problems with the reopening,” he added. “These numbers I think reflect the fact that the reopening is going to go smoothly. It hasn’t, but at the same time, there’s an optimism in the country that I think is often not shared with people who are on-air, and that’s only because we don’t see the hiring, but people are hiring. Frankly, I found it astonishing versus what we hear.”

