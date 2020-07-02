https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mask-requirement-national-standard/2020/07/02/id/975489

The chief executives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation, and the National Association of Manufacturers, among others, have joined together to call for a national standard for states on mask requirements, The Hill reports.

The executives signed a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, calling on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the National Governors Association to come together and work out a national standard on wearing face masks that all states can follow during the coronavirus pandemic. Hogan and Cuomo are the chair and vice chair of the NGA, respectively.

“To be clear, the decision to impose face covering requirements should remain at the state or local level but be informed by clear and consistent guidance based on data,” the letter reads. “We believe that a national mask standard, implemented locally, offers the surest way to protect public health and promote economic recovery.”

They ask that the groups create model mandatory policies on masks that provide simple guidelines enforced by the government, not businesses. They also request guidance on metrics to follow, and specifically whether to rely on hospitalization numbers or positive test numbers, for mandatory mask requirements.

The letter was signed by Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue, NAM CEO Jay Timmons, NRF CEO Matthew Shay, BRT CEO Joshua Bolten, and ACLI CEO Susan Neely, along with the Industry Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 Glenn Hamer and Chair of the Council of Manufacturing Associations Anne Forristall Luke.

