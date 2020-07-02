https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505728-couple-charged-with-assault-after-viral-video-shows-them

A husband and wife were charged with assault Thursday, one day after allegedly pulling a gun on a Black mother and her two daughters amid an alteration in Oakland County, Mich.

Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper charged Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg with one count each of felonious assault, a four-year felony, the Detroit News reported.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced in a Thursday news conference that the suspects were charged after being arrested Wednesday outside of the Chipotle restaurant where the incident occurred.

A now-viral video shows Jillian Wuestenberg allegedly pointing a gun at a Takelia Hill, who was in the parking lot with her 15-year-old daughter Makayla when the confrontation began.

The confrontation began after Makayla said that she asked the woman to apologize for bumping into her. Before Jillian Wuestenberg allegedly drew the gun on Hill, the mother and daughter can be seen calling for an apology and calling the woman “racist” and “ignorant.”

The incident escalated as the couple began to drive away. She can be seen exiting the vehicle, drawing a gun at Hill and saying “get the f— away” and “Don’t you f—— jump behind my car.”

Eric Wuestenberg can allegedly be seen in the video saying “Who the f— do you think you guys are?”

At the Thursday press conference, Bouchard played 911 calls that came in amid the incident. One was from the woman holding the gun in the video saying that she felt threatened. Other calls from employees at Chipotle and other bystanders described a white woman aiming a gun at several black women.

Bouchard said both the husband and wife had legal handguns and concealed pistol licenses. The charges are based on them threatening Hill and her daughters. He added that the sheriff’s detectives investigating the case were “presented with two very different stories from two different groups, with both sides claiming they felt extremely threatened.”

Eric Wuestenberg previously worked as a coordinator for veterans support services at Oakland University, according to the Detroit News. The Michigan university confirmed that he was fired following the incident, saying that “We have seen the video, and we deem his behavior unacceptable.”

The Hill has reached out to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and Oakland University for comment.

