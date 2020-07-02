https://www.dailywire.com/news/danny-glover-police-are-the-last-line-of-defense-for-white-supremacy

Despite playing a police officer four times in arguably the most popular buddy cop movie franchise in history, actor Danny Glover (Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon”) said that police are the “last line of defense for white supremacy.”

Speaking with Variety, the notably far-left actor spoke on a variety of topics, from the Black Lives Matter movement to the protests against police, an American organization he said is about defending white supremacy.

“The violence that we see – whether it’s the toxic places where they (black people) live; the inadequacy of health care for them; whether it’s the lack of affordable housing; the absence of jobs at living wages; all those things – that’s basically going unseen,” he said. “We see the actual violence because the police is what it is. It’s the last line of defense for white supremacy. That’s what the police represents.”

“They don’t protect African Americans,” he continued. “You can make an argument that the institutional violence has its roots in so many different ways. The violence that we see now that is acted out on the physical body of George Floyd has been the kind of violence that is engrained within the American idea of its culture, in its own subtlety, since the first Africans were brought here. So it’s 400 years of violence. It’s not just now!”

Despite his clear disdain for the American police, Glover said that he still may reprise his famous role as Roger Murtaugh in yet another installment in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise alongside Mel Gibson.

“I don’t want to give away the plot on the script that I read, but I found the plot had very strong relevance to some of things that are happening today. I can say that. But that was in January. History changes so fast…But yes, there’s been talk about it. There is something of a plan,” he said.

“I can only tell you, if it does happen, there is something extraordinary in it,” he continued. “If ‘Lethal Weapon’ gives us some sort of contribution to understanding a little bit more…It would be interesting to do. It would be interesting to see how we take this within the political framework we are in; the economic framework that we are in.”

Danny Glover testified before Congress in 2019 calling for slavery reparations, citing his great grandmother, an emancipated slave.

“A national reparations policy is a moral, democratic, and economic imperative,” he said. “I sit here as a great-grandson of a former slave, Mary Brown, who was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1st, 1863. I had the fortune of meeting her as a small child.”

“Despite much progress over the last centuries, this hearing is yet another important step in the long and heroic struggle of African Americans to cure the damages inflicted by enslavement, post-emancipation, and forced racial exclusionary policies,” he continued.

