In his NR column “Dementia politics” Victor Davis Hanson sounds like the boy declaring the emperor wears no clothes:
Joe Biden is tragically suffering a mental eclipse and sliding away at a geometric rate. Understandably, his handlers have kept him out of sight. He stays off the campaign trail on the pretext of the virus and his age-related susceptibility to COVID-19 morbidity.
I say “pretext” without apology. Quarantine should not have otherwise stopped Biden over the past three months from doing daily interviews, speeches, and meetings. But each occasion, however scripted, rehearsed, and canned, would only have offered further daily proof that Biden is cognitively unable to be president or indeed to hold any office.
Often Biden cannot finish a sentence. Names are vague eddies in his mind’s river of forgetfulness. He is in a far more dire mental state than a physically failing FDR was in his 1944 campaign for a fourth term.
Joe Biden met “the press” for the first time in three months following the publication of Victor’s column. RealClearPolitics has posted the video here. Insofar as Biden’s obvious cognitive impairment set the context of the “press conference,” I found the scripted quality of the thing deeply weird. Although the reviews were favorable, of course, some explication by Team Biden was required after the event. Martha MacCallum had a brief segment with VDH last night to let him review Biden’s performance and challenge the explication of Team Biden (story here, video here).