Republicans in the Senate, led by Mike Lee, introduced a resolution this week, condemning mob violence.

And Democrats blocked it.

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez even denied the existence of such violence.

Deseret News reports:

Sen. Mike Lee accuses Democrats of being on the side of ‘dimwitted’ violent protesters

Sen. Mike Lee charged Senate Democrats with being on the side of violent protesters he described as “dimwitted, phony drama addicts” for opposing his resolution Thursday condemning “mob violence” in the wake of nationwide demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd.

The Utah Republican’s comments came on the Senate floor during a heated debate with Sen. Bob Menendez after the New Jersey Democrat objected to the resolution, effectively killing it.

Menendez wanted to add a line saying specifically the president should not incite violence or legitimize those who engage in hate-fueled acts, noting President Donald Trump recently retweeted video of someone yelling “white power” and white people pointing guns at peaceful protesters.

Lee refused, calling Democrats’ objection to the resolution “bat guano-inspired insanity.”

“This is a statement that says mob violence is bad. Democrats can’t say mob violence is bad without simultaneously taking a jab at the president of the United States?” Lee said.