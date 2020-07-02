https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/economy-adds-4-8-million-jobs-june/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy gained 4.8 million jobs in June, lowering the unemployment rate to 11.1%, the Labor Department said Thursday, as Arizona, California, and Texas recorded the highest number of new deaths in weeks on Wednesday as coronavirus outbreaks worsened throughout the South and West.

Economists had expected that the jobs report would show a record 3.1 million jobs were added and that the unemployment rate would fall to 12.3%.

ADP on Wednesday reported that nearly 2.4 million private-sector jobs were added in June. The data processing company also made a huge revision of 6 million in its estimate of private-sector employment for May.

