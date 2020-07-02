https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/ed-henry-denies-sexual-misconduct-claim/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Ed Henry, an anchor recently fired from Fox News, denied the sexual misconduct accusation leveled against him.

On Wednesday night, Catherine Foti, Henry’s attorney, said the former anchor is innocent of the charges for which Fox News fired him after an outside law firm investigated the claims.

“Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in the Fox announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum,” Foti said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

