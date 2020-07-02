https://www.dailywire.com/news/ellen-producers-deny-rumors-of-show-cancelation-after-hosts-reputation-comes-under-fire

In recent months, comedienne Ellen DeGeneres has taken a public relations beating amid accusations of mean behavior behind the camera, fueling rumors that her show may be canceled. Those rumors are false, according to the show’s producers.

Speaking with Page Six, representatives from Telepictures Television, which produces Ellen’s daytime talk show, dismissed rumors that the show will be canceled.

“Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue,” the company said.

According to Fox News, the rumors were spurred by a report from Britain’s The Sun claiming that Ellen’s ratings fell a full 14% after accusations of her allegedly rude behavior surfaced, which contradicted her image as a caring, kindly person.

It all started in April when Variety reported that much of Ellen’s crew for her daytime talk show was left in the dark without pay for weeks following the COVID-19 shutdown orders. Shortly thereafter, the media published article after article from staffers and former guests blasting Ellen DeGeneres for allegedly promoting a false brand of kindness.

Tom Majercak, who served as Ellen’s bodyguard at the 86th Academy Awards, alleged that she was the coldest celebrity he had ever worked for.

“I’m holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to – and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities – that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” Majercak told Fox News. “Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.”

A former Ellen staffer also told the New York Post that all the stories about Ellen’s coldness are true.

“Is she always nice? No,” said the former staffer. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.”

The accusations became so toxic that a source close to Ellen said she was at the end of her rope.

“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” the source told Us Weekly. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

This sudden disdain for Ellen and the media’s willingness to report on it – after celebrating her for over 20 years as a heroic cultural figure – came after she angered segments of the hardcore Left for her defense of comedian Kevin Hart when he stepped down from hosting the Oscars over old anti-LGBT jokes, and when she publicly befriended former President George W. Bush.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay,” DeGeneres said at the time of the controversy. “Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

