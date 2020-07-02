https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/505601-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-arrested-report

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and associate of disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI.

She was arrested in Bradford, N.H., on charges related to Epstein’s case, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges that he abused and trafficked women and girls in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 to 2005.

Epstein pleaded not guilty and took his own life in his Manhattan jail cell in August after he was denied bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxwell will appear before a federal court on Thursday, sources told NBC 4 in New York. She is reportedly accused of helping Epstein groom victims.

Maxwell is the daughter of the British media baron Robert Maxwell and was a onetime girlfriend of Epstein’s.

Maxwell, who has previously denied any wrongdoing, has come up in litigation against Epstein following his death. Authorities previously did not know where to find her.

Maria Farmer, a former employee of Epstein’s, said she was assaulted by him and Maxwell.

Updated at 10:09 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

