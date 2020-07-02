https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tusk-trump-biden/2020/07/02/id/975525

Former European Council President Donald Tusk says he’s pulling for a Joe Biden win in November.

“I’ve always believed in the Republican ideals and greatness of America,” he tweeted Thursday.

“And I got to know @realDonaldTrump really well. These are the reasons why I pray for @JoeBiden’s success.”

It’s just the latest in a long line of jabs directed at Trump.

In a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in September last year, Tusk said, without mentioning Trump by name: “To protect the truth, it is not enough to accuse others of promoting fake news. Frankly speaking, it would be enough to simply stop lying,” Politico reported at the time.

Two weeks later, during a NATO summit in London, Tusk tweeted a picture of him holding two fingers against Trump’s back, and captioned it: “Despite seasonal turbulences our transatlantic friendship must last.”

In Thursday’s tweet, Tusk paid tribute to one of Trump’s predecessors, Ronald Reagan, calling him his “hero.”

