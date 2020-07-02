https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fake-news-media-jumps-shark-liberal-hack-wh-presser-asks-trump-focused-preserving-confederacy-war-ended-155-years-ago-video/

Fake News media Jumps the Shark!

On Thursday the Trump economy created 4.8 million jobs. It was the best economic report in US history!

The unemployment rate dropped from 13.3% to 11%!



President Trump made the announcement today in front of the White House Press Corps.

But rather than focus on the historic economic news — The White House press corps asked if President Trump is “more focused in preserving the confederacy.”

TRENDING: Not So Tough Talking Now: Woke Harvard Grad Has Meltdown, Says Lost Dream Job After ‘I’ma Stab You’ Video Went Viral

The Civil War ended 155 years ago — in 1865.

But the liberal media is pushing the outlandish lie that President Trump wants to “preserve the Confederacy.”

Our mainstream Fake News media lives in an alternative reality.

[embedded content]

Of course, this is planned attack on President Trump.

These people are wicked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

