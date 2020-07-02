https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fake-news-media-jumps-shark-liberal-hack-wh-presser-asks-trump-focused-preserving-confederacy-war-ended-155-years-ago-video/
Fake News media Jumps the Shark!
On Thursday the Trump economy created 4.8 million jobs. It was the best economic report in US history!
The unemployment rate dropped from 13.3% to 11%!
President Trump made the announcement today in front of the White House Press Corps.
But rather than focus on the historic economic news — The White House press corps asked if President Trump is “more focused in preserving the confederacy.”
TRENDING: Not So Tough Talking Now: Woke Harvard Grad Has Meltdown, Says Lost Dream Job After ‘I’ma Stab You’ Video Went Viral
The Civil War ended 155 years ago — in 1865.
But the liberal media is pushing the outlandish lie that President Trump wants to “preserve the Confederacy.”
Our mainstream Fake News media lives in an alternative reality.[embedded content]
Of course, this is planned attack on President Trump.
These people are wicked.
What an absolutely disgusting question by @RyanLizza of @Politico. pic.twitter.com/dd8A50zcUo
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 29, 2020