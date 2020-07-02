https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/4833937/

After finally retaking the “autonomous” zone seized by Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other radical protesters, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan celebrated on Wednesday three weeks of “incredibly peaceful demonstrations” there.

“Thousands of individuals came together to call for change, and their message has been heard loud and clear: Black Lives Matter. We must continue to live up to this moment in our nation’s history,” she wrote on Twitter.

But Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., the father of a 19-year-old black man who was shot and killed last month inside the zone, known as CHOP, said the mayor hasn’t contacted him and he’s still pleading for answers.

“They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don’t know nothing,” a tearful Anderson told Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night. “Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something. I don’t know nothing. All I know is my son got killed up there.

TRENDING: Remember the ‘racist’ Land O’Lakes logo leftists got removed? Turns out it was drawn by a Native American

“They say, ‘He’s just a 19-year-old.’ No, that’s Horace Lorenzo Anderson [Jr.]. That’s my son, and I loved him,” he said of the teen, who was killed June 20.

“Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something.”

Anderson said the “only way I found out was just two of his friends, just two friends that just happened to be up there and they came and told me.”

“They weren’t even from Seattle. Now, mind you, I haven’t heard — the police department, they never came.”

He’s heard nothing to this day.

“I’m still here sitting. I don’t know nothing,” said Anderson, who plans to bury his son Thursday

He told Hannity he is “numb” and hasn’t been able to sleep.

“I still don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I’m hearing from YouTube. I don’t know nothing. All I know is my son is dead. I’m still trying to figure out answers so I can sleep. I don’t sleep. My kids don’t sleep. I can’t even stay at home. My kids, they feel like they are unsafe at home. I’ve been buying motel rooms and I don’t have that type of money. I wasn’t prepared for this.”

Authorities, he said, see his son as “just another child, just swept up under the rug and that’s it and forgotten about.”

See the interview:

[embedded content]

Hannity became emotional as Anderson described the daily trauma.

“I wake up in the morning … I look for my son in the morning. He’s not there no more. You know I’m saying? It’s like I go in there, I’m kissing a picture. He’s not there.”

Anderson said he understands Black Lives Matter “and everything that’s going on.”

“But that’s not my movement right now. My movement is [to] let them know that was my son,” he said.

“I am being a Christian now, in my heart,” he said, trying lead his family through the tragedy.

“Everything is in God’s hands now,” he said. “God’s going to take care of it, I feel like … God is going to take care of me and he is going to take care of my son.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

