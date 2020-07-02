https://www.theblaze.com/news/father-chop-victim-trump-call

The father of a teenager shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle, Washington, says the mayor has not called him at all, but he has received a phone call from President Donald Trump.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson said that he wasn’t a political person but it was clear that he appreciated the condolences from the president.

“I still ain’t heard from the mayor,” said Anderson to Matt Lorch of KCPQ-TV.

“Incredibly, Donald Trump called me,” he added. “The president of the United States called me today and talked to me today.”

“What did he say?” asked Lorch.

“He gave his condolences, and, me I’m not a political guy so I’m not, but I told him, you know I don’t know nobody like you! I’m just, you know I’m real!” Anderson said.

“I said, nobody like you, but in this camera, I’ll tell you right now, Donald Trump called me, and he didn’t have to call me, he didn’t have to do nothing!” he added.

The president likely saw Anderson when he appeared on Fox News to discuss the tragic of death of his son. He has also called for authorities to use the National Guard to clear out the autonomous zone to prevent further tragedies.

Seattle police have since dismantled the encampment and arrested nearly 3 dozen protesters who refused to leave or resisted the police action. On Thursday police said they arrested another 25 protesters.

Some critics of Mayor Jenny Durkan noted that the city only took action to shut down the encampment after the protesters showed up outside of her house.

