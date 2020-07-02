https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/fauci-doubts-effectiveness-covid-vaccine-u-s-due-anti-vaxxers/

(LONDON GUARDIAN) The US is “unlikely” to achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus even with a vaccine, according to the country’s leading public health expert, who warned that a “general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling” is likely to thwart vaccination efforts.

In an interview with CNN, Dr Anthony Fauci also said people not wearing masks was “a recipe for disaster” and said of the Trump administration’s attempts at contact tracing: “I don’t think we’re doing very well.”

The US reported a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday, with 36 states reporting a rise in infections and Texas, Florida and Arizona particularly badly hit. With more than 2.5m coronavirus cases and more than 125,000 deaths, the US accounts for about 25% of all coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

