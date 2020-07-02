https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dr-fauci-remdesivir-covid-19/2020/07/02/id/975336

After the United States purchased nearly the entire stock of coronavirus drug remdesivir, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview that he is in favor of letting the rest of the world have some of it as well.

It was reveled on Wednesday that the Trump administration bought three months worth of remdesivir — 500,000 doses — for Americans sickened with COVID-19. Fauci appeared on BBC Radio 4 Today Thursday morning and indicated he would like to see a more “equitable” distribution of the drug.

“I have always been as a scientist and a public health official one that feels strongly that whenever you get an intervention, you should have a real careful look at the equity of trying to get some reasonable equitable type of distribution, particularly when you have a product that’s limited,” said Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Regarding the purchase of the drug, Fauci added, “I can’t comment on decisions that were made beyond my control.”

Made by Gilead, remdesivir will be priced at $2,340 for a five-day treatment.

