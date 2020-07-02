https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-arrested/2020/07/02/id/975362

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of disgraced money manager Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on charges tied to Epstein’s case, an agency spokeswoman said.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, was taken into custody in New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m., FBI spokesman Marty Feely said

Charges against Maxwell are sealed. Prosecutors have scheduled a midday press conference in New York.

Maxwell, a British socialite. has been accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Epstein.

The charges against Maxwell come almost a year after Epstein was arrested by FBI agents on July 6, 2019, after his private plane landed at a New Jersey airport.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew at her London townhouse. Giuffre bolstered her allegations with a picture of her, Andrew and Giuffre that she said was taken at the time.

Andrew denied her story.

Giuffre also claimed Epstein sexually abused her for two years starting in 2000, when she was 16.

A federal appeals court in August unsealed hundreds of pages of long-awaited documents from Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, revealing details about the alleged abuse.

Messages were sent Thursday to several of Maxwell’s attorneys seeking comment. She has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

This report contains material from The Associate Press and Bloomberg News.

