Federal authorities reportedly arrested longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidante and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, WNBC-TV reported.

What’s a brief history here?

Maxwell, a British socialite and heiress, was an alleged accomplice in accused sex-trafficker Epstein’s alleged crimes.

Before his suicide in custody in August, Epstein — a registered sex offender — faced a bevy of charges of running a sex trafficking network, which reportedly included children as young as 14 years old.

During a deposition held just a day before his suicide, Epstein refused to say whether Maxwell helped him obtain the company of young girls.

What are the details of her arrest?

Authorities reportedly arrested Maxwell in New Hampshire on Thursday in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein’s possible accomplices. Up to this point, her whereabouts since Epstein’s 2019 arrest have been largely unknown.

She is set for a Thursday court appearance on charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls, WNBC said.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office has been investigating Maxwell since 2019, who reportedly helped facilitate Epstein’s recruitment of young girls and women. A six-count indictment alleges that Maxwell would groom girls as young as 14 years old dating back to at least 1994.

A portion of the federal indictment reads, “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

Several of Epstein’s accusers — including Virginia Roberts Giuffre — have also named Maxwell in their suits against the late financier’s estate.

“[Maxwell] orchestrated the whole thing for Jeffrey,” Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome told The New York Times in an interview.

