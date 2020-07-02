https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/505627-florida-records-over-10k-covid-19-cases-highest-single-day-increase

Florida recorded 10,109 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase for the state.

There are now more than 169,000 confirmed cases in Florida. An additional 68 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 3,718.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Colorado, Utah primary results bring upsets, intrigue The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Stagwell President Mark Penn says Trump is losing on fighting the virus; Fauci says U.S. ‘going in the wrong direction’ in fight against virus Paul Krugman ripped for saying COVID-19 ‘coming for white supremacists’ in golf carts MORE (R) has taken some steps to try to slow the spread of the virus, including closing bars and some beaches. While he has not issued a statewide mask mandate, several localities require the use of masks in public.

Experts attribute the rise in cases in Florida and other states to reopening businesses too quickly after a weeks-long shutdown and lax following of social distancing recommendations.

Florida is one of the states being hit hardest by COVID-19 right now, making up about 20 percent of new cases in the U.S.

Texas, Arizona and California area also reporting record-high daily case increases.

DeSantis and Vice President Pence will hold a joint news conference on the outbreak Thursday at 3 p.m.

