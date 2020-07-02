https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/forthood-killing-VanessaGuillen/2020/07/02/id/975523

A soldier who was found dead on the Fort Hood military base was bludgeoned to death with a hammer and dismembered by another soldier, an attorney for the family of the deceased soldier told CNN.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed by Spc. Aaron David Robinson in an armory room where she worked in Killeen, Texas at Fort Hood, attorney Natalie Khawam said during a press conference.

“She was afraid to [report it] because the sexual harassment was coming from her superiors, so her concern was the retaliation, being blackballed,” Khawam said, according to CNN. “We believe the person that killed her is that person that sexually harassed her.”

Khawam added, “Our hearts are broken. We feel pain, frustration and devastation. This shouldn’t have happened. We demand a congressional investigation. We demand the truth.”

Khawam said Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, chopped up Guillen’s body after attempting to set it on fire.

Robinson committed suicide only days after police in Killeen, Texas confronted him, according to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

“While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson displayed a weapon and took his own life,” a spokesman for CID added at a news conference Thursday, according to CNN.

Aguilar was charged with second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence, intent to impair a human corpse and a federal charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

