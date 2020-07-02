https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gavin-newsom-keeps-winery-open-tastings-4th-july-weekend-orders-beaches-restaurants-closed-targets-family-gatherings/

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday announced he will be rolling back the state’s reopening due to the surge in Coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, Newsom shut it down.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange County on Wednesday were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos and museums.

Here is the list of sectors to close operations *including wineries and tasting rooms* and the impacted counties:

Conveniently, Gavin Newsom’s vineyard, Plumpjack Winery, located in Napa Valley is open for business.

Napa Valley is not being targeted by Newsom.

According to a since-deleted video post on Plumpjack Winery’s Instagram page (screenshots below), all visitors this weekend are required to wear a mask unless they are seated at a table.

So people are allowed to go pay for a wine tasting at Gavin Newsom’s vineyard this weekend but beaches across the state of California are closed.

The closure will be in effect from July 3 to July 5.

Newsom also targeted family gatherings and 4th of July barbecues.

Newsom said he’s concerned about people who may go to a barbecue only to take off their face masks to eat and drink and leave their masks off.

“I cannot say it enough; I said it last week, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. We’ve got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like,” said Newsom. “It’s specifically family gatherings. Where family members or rather households — immediate and extended family members — begin to mix and take down their guard. They may walk into that barbecue with masks on; then they put the cooler down and the mask comes off, they have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Plumpjack Winery for comment and we were unable to reach anyone at this time.

Newsom is keeping HIS wineries open over the weekend & they don’t serve food. Hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/U7VlkZVkeB — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) July 2, 2020

