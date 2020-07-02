https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505736-gop-arizona-lawmaker-says-fauci-and-birx-undermine-trumps-coronavirus-response

An Arizona Republican accused Anthony FauciAnthony FauciTrump’s focus scattered amid multiple crises SC beach linked to hundreds of coronavirus cases as it braces for 4th of July tourists The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Stagwell President Mark Penn says Trump is losing on fighting the virus; Fauci says U.S. ‘going in the wrong direction’ in fight against virus MORE and Deborah Birx, two ket members of the White House’s coronavirus task force, of “undermining” President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on ‘incentives’ to attack US troops MORE‘s response to the virus during an interview Thursday.

In a back-and-forth with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) called on Trump to remove the two from the task force, claiming that they were spreading “panic” with warnings about how the coronavirus pandemic could evolve, should Americans not follow public health guidelines.

“Birx and Fauci, they’ve gone well past their…they’ve expired,” Biggs told Cavuto.

“Their time of usefulness has expired. What they do is when the president comes out and makes a policy, because he is the president, he is the policymaker, when they come out, and they make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing.”

“Dr Fauci and Dr Birx have undermined what this president is trying to do” — @RepAndyBiggsAZ isn’t even trying to hide his desire to suppress politically inconvenient facts pic.twitter.com/iJlUtNkCYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2020

The lawmaker’s comments come after Fauci warned Congress Tuesday that the U.S. could reach 100,000 cases per day if the country does not get a handle on the pandemic.

“We need to do something about that and we need to do it very quickly,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

States across the South and South West have skyrocketed in the past few weeks, with states like Arizona, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma reaching record one-day highs. Florida on Thursday recorded over 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

Fauci expressed concern again on Thursday, saying that “we [the United States] are not going in the right direction.”

Biggs’s comments are just the latest public comments from a supporter of the president calling on Fauci in particular to be removed.

In April the president retweeted a congressional candidate whose tweet included the hashtag #FireFauci. Other Republicans including Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate rejects Paul proposal on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democratic proposal to extend 0 unemployment checks Rand Paul urges Fauci to provide ‘more optimism’ on coronavirus MORE (R-Ky.) have also clashed with the infectious disease expert.

“We just need more optimism. There is good news out there, and we’re not getting it,” Paul told Fauci during the latter’s testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The White House has consistently denied that the president is considering firing Fauci.

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” a White House spokesman told The Hill in April, adding: “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”

