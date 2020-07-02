http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oDrVJdkaoWo/

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” on Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) sounded off on presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying he will cancel the majority of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Brady warned that there is nothing “more dangerous and irresponsible to the economy” than raising taxes as the United States attempts to recover from the devastating impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t think of anything more dangerous and irresponsible to the economy than raising taxes and slowing this economy as we’re working our way out of a pandemic,” Brady advised. “What we don’t want to do is return to the battle of the days of the Obama-Biden administration, the slowest recovery since World War II, wages were stagnant, jobs were moving overseas — exactly the opposite of what we have seen under the Trump administration. So, I think Joe Biden simply doesn’t understand the economy. He’s shown that for many years. And right now, more than ever, what we need to be doing is making those tax cuts permanent, keeping dollars in the pockets of families of our small businesses, encouraging new investment. And obviously, we have already seen a number of jobs in dollars repatriated back to the United States under the Trump tax cuts. We want to continue that, not reverse it.”

