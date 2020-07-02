https://www.dailywire.com/news/harvard-grad-blames-trump-supporters-after-being-fired-from-her-dream-job-over-tiktok-threat

A Harvard graduate is blaming supporters of President Donald Trump after being fired from her “dream job” at financial services and consulting firm, Deloitte LLP after she made a “threat” against individuals who say “All Lives Matter” instead of “Black Lives Matter.”

Claira Janover posted a video to TikTok several days ago, and in it, she used a poorly crafted metaphor to explain the difference between “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter” — a metaphor that read, to some on social media, as a direct threat of violence.

Janover complained about “the nerve, the sheer entitled Caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter’” and talked about “stabbing” as a way of demonstrating the difference between “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter.”

“I’ma stab you,” Janover says in the video, zooming in on her face. “I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too.’”

She says the “stabbing” bit was meant to be an analogy, according to the New York Post, but the diatribe cost her her job, regardless.

“Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover said in a new video posted to TikTok Wednesday. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”

“During the video, Janover gestured to what appears to be a page from the company’s website and noted that she was axed ‘even though they claim to stand against systematic bias, racism, and unequal treatment,’” per the post.

Her now-former employer, Deloitte, has not made a statement in regards to Janover’s dismissal, but Janover suggests she was targeted by “Trump supporters” who simply did not want to hear her message.

“Trump supporters took my job away from me,” she says in a second video, posted shortly after the first. “I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future’s entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life.”

“I’m too strong for you. I’m too strong for any of you ‘All Lives Matter,’ racist Trump supporters,” she adds. “It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it.”

She then decided to attack Deloitte: “I’m sorry, Deloitte, that you can’t see that. That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.”

Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously,” she said in parting. “Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me.”

Janover was slated to work as a “government and public business service analyst,” which may have been a client-facing position — a situation which could have put Deloitte in trouble with its wealthy clients, who likely have a variety of political views. According to Open Secrets, it appears the financial services and consulting firm is careful to keep its political contributions evenhanded, giving identical amounts to both Democrats and Republicans.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

