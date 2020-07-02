https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/harvard-grad-blames-trump-supporters-fired-dream-job/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The Harvard graduate who went viral for saying she’d ‘stab’ anyone who told her ‘all lives matter’ in a TikTok video has tearfully returned to the video-sharing site to reveal that she’s been fired from her dream job at Deloitte.

Claira Janover, who graduated in May with a degree in government and psychology, posted a TikTok video this week where she said angrily: ‘The next person who has the nerve to tell me All Lives Matter… Imma stab you.

‘Imma stab you and while you’re bleeding out, imma show you my paper cut and say, “my cut matters too.”‘ She says it was a ‘satirical analogy’ that was taken at ‘face value’ when it shouldn’t have been.

