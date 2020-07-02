http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n1_pTSqXcRg/

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called the Black Lives Matter organization a “Marxist” organization in offering his assessment of the statement of beliefs posted on the group’s website.

The Missouri Republican warned Black Lives Matter was attempting to “hijack” the narrative away from George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, and use the conversation to promote their own political agenda.

“Black Lives Matter is an organization, I think, you just go to their website and look at what they believe,” he said. “They are Marxist. They have statements against the state of Israel. There is this hatred for the United States of America that is there. The nuclear family, they say, is inherently racist. That’s crazy, crazy stuff. Of course, the principle, of course, black lives matter. All lives matter. Absolutely, 100%.”

“But the organization and what it is standing for and pushing, I think it’s very, very dangerous,” Hawley added. “By the way, Brian, they are hijacking — the organization is trying to hijack any movement towards justice for George Floyd, for instance. They are trying to hijack that conversation away toward their own political Marxist agenda. That’s dangerous.”

