Newsmax TV contributor Herman Cain was admitted to a hospital Wednesday and is being treated for COVID-19.

The former Republican presidential candidate is doing well and is not on a ventilator, his staff tells Newsmax.

Cain, who also is a regular guest on “Newsmax Now,” joined Newsmax TV as a contributor in April.

He also hosts “Herman Cain’s America,” a weekend show that airs on Newsmax TV.

Cain had a successful business career, which included a stint as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, before he announced his candidacy for president in 2011.

He advocacy for a tax reform program he dubbed the “9-9-9” tax plan made his a conservative grassroots star and, at one point, led the GOP primary field for president.

After his campaign, Cain re-established THE New Voice, an organization with a mission to inform and educate the public and advocate for the policy solutions in the areas of tax reform, energy policy, and national security.

In 2006, Cain received a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, which also had spread to his liver. Doctors gave him a 30% chance of survival, but he was able to beat the disease and remain cancer-free.

