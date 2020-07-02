https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/4833980/

It’s already known that Hunter Biden had no experience in the natural gas industry when the corrupt Ukrainian firm Burisma Holdings appointed him to its board at about the same time Barack Obama tapped his father as the overseer of U.S. policy in the European nation.

Now, according to Secret Service records made public by Judicial Watch, the younger Biden didn’t even travel to Ukraine prior to the lucrative appointment, which earned his consulting company a total of more than $3.5 million, reported Breitbart News.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the records show Hunter Biden took 411 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2014 with Secret Service protection. There possibly were more flights, because the records covers only the period from June 2009 to May 2014.

Among the destinations were 29 foreign countries, including five visits to China. It’s possible but highly unlikely he traveled to Ukraine without the Secret Service, because such protection was routine, and the country was a potentially dangerous place for business.

TRENDING: Popular Fox News anchor fired for ‘willful sexual misconduct’

Last October, a Ukrainian official with ties to Zlochevsky admitted Hunter Biden was recruited to “protect” Burisma from foreign scrutiny.

Biden’s board term ended in April 2019 amid intense scrutiny, and earlier this month, Ukrainian law enforcement officials announced month they had seized more than $5 million in their probe of an alleged bribery scheme to benefit Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky. Three suspects with ties to Zlochvesky allegedly attempted to bribe anti-corruption officials investigating Burisma and its founder for embezzlement.

Hunter Biden joined Burisma in April 2014 when Ukraine’s national anti-corruption bureau said it was actively courting Western leaders to prevent scrutiny of its business practices. That month, Zlochevsky had his assets frozen in the United Kingdom on suspicion of money laundering.

Joe Biden boasted publicly that when he was vice president he threatened Ukraine’s president that the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if he didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was probing Burisma and Zlochesky at the time.

The younger Biden’s travel and the Secret Service protection required cost U.S. taxpayers nearly $200,000 throughout his father’s two terms as vice president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

