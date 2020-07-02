https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/matter-time-angry-dc-black-lives-matter-protesters-march-street-chanting-blood-libel-jews/

You just knew this was going to happen.

It always does with the far left.

On Wednesday Black Lives Matter mob marched down the streets of Washington DC chanting against Jews.

It was only a matter of time before the DC protests turned anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/YTbwwGuOYh — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) July 1, 2020

They were chanting, “Jews kill children too.”

And this group is getting millions and full support from US corporations?

