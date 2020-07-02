https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/michael-shellenberger-climate-scare

Acclaimed environmentalist and author of “Apocalypse Never” Michael Shellenberger joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to warn us about the true goals and effects of climate alarmism: It’s become a “secular religion” that lowers standards of living in developed countries, holds developing countries back, and has environmental progress “exactly wrong.”

Michael is a Time “Hero of the Environment,” Green Book Award winner, and the founder and president of Environmental Progress. He has been called a “environmental guru,” “climate guru,” “North America’s leading public intellectual on clean energy,” and “high priest” of the environmental humanist movement for his writings and TED talks, which have been viewed more than 5 million times. But when Michael penned a stunning article in Forbes saying, “On Behalf of Environmentalists, I Apologize for the Climate Scare“, the article was pulled just a few hours later. (Read more here.)

On the show, Micheal talked about how environmental alarmism has overtaken scientific fact, leading to a number of unfortunate consequences. He said one of the problems is that rich nations are blocking poor nations from being able to industrialize. Instead, they are seeking to make poverty sustainable, rather than to make poverty history.

“As a cultural anthropologist, I’ve been traveling to poorer countries and interviewing small farmers for over 30 years. And, obviously there are a lot of causes why countries are poor, but there’s no reason we should be helping them to stay poor,” Michael said. “A few years ago, there was a movement to make poverty history … [but] it got taken over by the climate alarmist movement, which has been focused on depriving poor countries, not just of fossil fuels they need to develop, but also the large hydroelectric dams.”

He offered the example of the Congo, one of the poorest countries in the world. The Congo has been denied the resources needed to build large hydroelectric dams, which are absolutely essential to pull people out of poverty. And one of the main groups preventing poor countries from the gaining financing they need to to build dams is based in Berkeley, California — a city that gets its electricity from hydroelectric dams.

“It’s just unconscionable … there are major groups, including the Sierra Club, that support efforts to deprive poor countries of energy. And, honestly, they’ve taken over the World Bank [which] used to fund the basics of development: roads, electricity, sewage systems, flood control, dams,” Micheal said.

“Environmentalism, apocalyptic environmentalism in particular, has become the dominant religion of supposedly secular people in the West. So, you know, it’s people at the United Nations. It’s people that are in very powerful positions who are trying to impose ‘nature’s order’ on societies,” he continued. “And, of course, the problem is that nobody can figure out what nature is, and what it’s not. That’s not a particular good basis for organizing your economy.”

