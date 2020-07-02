http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/htwMF3lGfUA/jobs-surge-in-june.php

The June jobs report is out, and it is great:

The job gains in May were also revised upward, from 2.5 million to 2.7 million.

In short, the economy is roaring back. I assume this accounts for the Democrats’ desperate attempts to re-impose shutdowns. They need to keep the economy in a depressed state until November.

One sector has not seen job growth over the last two months:

I think he misspelled “better.”

