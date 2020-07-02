http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U3fz6O2eqUc/

The left set its sights on Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner in a scathing new ad — describing him as “clueless,” “corrupt,” and “incompetent” — and promoted the political slam with the hashtag, “HeWentToJared.”

“Jared Kushner represents everything wrong with the Trump administration and is Exhibit ‘A’ why Trump needs to be voted out of office. Our country can’t survive with 4 more years of Kushner and Trump,” Meidas Touch, the political organization behind the ad, explained.

“When America needed leadership most, he went to Jared,” the organization asserted in the video, piggybacking on the phrase popularized by commercials for Jared jewelers. “We paid the price.”

Meidas Touch, which describes itself as “a next generation political organization, reimagining progressive ideals for the rapidly changing digital age,” explained the video further:

We would have hoped that Donald Trump, who lacked any leadership qualities for the office he holds, would have at the very least delegated tasks to experienced leaders. Instead, to compound his own personal failings, Trump has elevated and relied on his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior advisor and placed Kushner in charge of some of the most sensitives policy decisions for our nation. Jared Kushner not only has no qualifications for any position in the White House, but he could not even pass qualifications necessary for a security clearance (but then again, neither could Trump have). The organizations responsible for our national security have found Jared Kushner unfit to even receive security clearances, yet Trump has placed Kushner in charge of many areas involving foreign policy.

The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter alone, drawing a slew of critics.

The ad follows years of Kushner attempting to make inroads with his father-in-law’s fiercest critics — an attempt that has, seemingly, failed.

Conservatives have remained particularly wary of Kushner, many of whom believe he has stood in the way of President Trump’s full MAGA agenda.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, who has the highest-rated program in all of cable news, blasted Kushner’s purported influence on the president during a fiery monologue last month,

“But Trump’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency, have been subverted at every level by Kushner: on immigration, on foreign policy, and especially on law enforcement,” Carlson said.

“He [Trump] often derides Kushner as a liberal,” he added. “Kushner is.”

While there have been rumors of a growing rift between Kushner and the Commander-in-Chief, the Trump administration has widely dismissed the speculation.

“Numerous anonymous sources have attempted to provide separation between Jared and the president,” a senior White House official told Axios, adding that such efforts “have failed for the last three and a half years.”

“They are not going to be successful today either,” the official added.

