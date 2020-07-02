https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-threat-all-lives-matter-fired

It was apparently lightning-fast justice.

Recent Harvard graduate Claira Janover went viral for posting a TikTok video in which she threatened to “stab” the “next person” who has “the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter.'”

“I’ma stab you,” Janover growled. “I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too.'”

‘Trump supporters took my job away from me’

But Janover struck a very different tone shortly thereafter in follow-up videos she posted Wednesday, tearfully telling her fans that she’d been fired from her job — and that supporters of President Donald Trump were to blame.

“Trump supporters took my job away from me,” the blubbering Ivy Leaguer said in one video. “I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future’s entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life. God, this sucks. You guys suck.”

Janover added, “I’m too strong for you. I’m too strong for any of you ‘All Lives Matter,’ racist Trump supporters. It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not gonna stop using my platform to advocate for it.”

She also ripped her former employer, U.K.-based accounting firm Deloitte, where Janover was an “incoming government and public business service analyst,” the New York Post said, citing her LinkedIn account.

“And I’m sorry, Deloitte, that you can’t see that,” she continued. “That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.”

The Post said Deloitte didn’t immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

‘I know this is what Trump supporters wanted’

Janover posted yet another clip detailing more about her tragic comeuppance.

“I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” she said before losing her composure once again. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”

In the video, Janover pointed upward toward an image of what appeared to be a page from Deloitte’s website and said her termination happened “even though they claim to stand against systematic [sic] bias, racism, and unequal treatment.”

She also told the “thousands” of Trump supporters who she said sent her death threats and violent messages that “I’m still not going to stop talking about and defending Black Lives Matter. You can’t take away my spirit and my devotion toward human rights.”

After her original threat to “stab” the “next person” who says “all lives matter” went viral, the Post said Janover claimed she wasn’t being serious.

