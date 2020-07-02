https://www.dailywire.com/news/lone-womens-soccer-player-who-refused-to-kneel-for-anthem-releases-statement-on-why-she-stood

On Wednesday, professional women’s soccer player Rachel Hill, who comes from a military family, posted a lengthy statement to social media explaining why she chose to stand for the playing of the national anthem before the Chicago Red Stars’ most recent game.

The entire Red Stars team wore “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts at pre-game; Hill, however, was the lone player to stand during the anthem.

“When I stood for the national anthem before the Chicago Red Stars’ most recent game, this was a decision that did not come easily or without profound thought,” she explained. “Before the game, I was completely torn on what to do. I spoke with friends, family, and teammates — of all races, religions and backgrounds — with the hope of guidance.”

“I chose to stand because of what the flag inherently means to my military family members and me, but I 100% support my peers,” Hill said. “Symbolically, I tried to show this with the placement of my hand on Casey’s shoulder and bowing my head.”

Hill’s statement, which can be read in-full below, goes on to underscore her support for “the black lives matter movement,” noting that as a “white athlete” she needs to step up and fight inequality.

“What the black community goes through on a daily basis in this country is unacceptable. The pain. The hurt. Facing racism, prejudice, and social injustice — it must change,” the soccer player’s statement said, adding, “I support the black lives matter movement wholeheartedly. I also support and will do my part in fighting against the current inequality. As a white athlete, it is way past due for me to be diligently anti-racist.

As noted by The Daily Wire last week, two full rosters of women’s soccer teams — the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage — took a knee during the playing of our national anthem, as well.

Hill, an open Christian, ended her post by highlighting the call for her to love her neighbors as herself:

I do the best I can each day to show love and respect towards every human being. Through my faith I’ve been taught that love always works, and the command I follow is to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Galatians 5:14. I pray for recognition of the dignity and worth of all people. In this moment the black community needs us. I am ready to help with meaningful action that leads to everlasting change. Do I have all the answers to this? No. But we must start somewhere, and that’s my intent.

Read the full statement, below:

What the black community goes through on a daily basis in this country is unacceptable. The pain. The hurt. Facing racism, prejudice, and social injustice — it must change. When I stood for the national anthem before the Chicago Red Stars’ most recent game, this was a decision that did not come easily or without profound thought. Before the game, I was completely torn on what to do. I spoke with friends, family, and teammates – of all races, religions and backgrounds — with the hope of guidance. I chose to stand because of what the flag inherently means to my military family members and me, but I 100% support my peers. Symbolically, I tried to show this with the placement of my hand on Casey’s shoulder and bowing my head. I struggled, but felt that these actions showed my truth, and in the end I wanted to remain true to myself. If this wasn’t clear, let my words and further actions be. I support the black lives matter movement wholeheartedly. I also support and will do my part in fighting against the current inequality. As a white athlete, it is way past due for me to be diligently anti-racist. Both before and after the game, I’ve had genuine conversations with many of my teammates, Casey, Julie, and Sarah specifically, who have voices I believe need to be amplified, as well as friends and family. Opinions have been shared, knowledge gained, tears shed, and support shown. I will continue to learn and grow through each of these valuable conversations, with the hope of creating change to someday reach equality. I do the best I can each day to show love and respect towards every human being. Through my faith I’ve been taught that love always works, and the command I follow is to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Galatians 5:14. I pray for recognition of the dignity and worth of all people. In this moment the black community needs us. I am ready to help with meaningful action that leads to everlasting change. Do I have all the answers to this? No. But we must start somewhere, and that’s my intent. With love,

Rachel

