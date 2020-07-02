https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/1000-canadians-march-us-embassy-ottawa-chanting-love-trump-canada-day/

On Canada Day in Ottawa a group of Trump lovers marched on the US Embassy chanting “We love Trump”.

In an exclusive report at the Rair Foundation USA website, a group of Canadians showed their love for President Trump:

Today on Canada Day, over 1,500 Canadians gathered in Ottawa on Parliament Hill to express their love of country and opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rule. The patriotic crowd waiving Canadian and Veteran flags marched from Parliament Hill to the U.S. Embassy. The crowd roared with chants of “Trudeau has got to go” and “I love Trump”.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke

Of course Canadian media claimed the ‘protest’ was about the virus:

CBC LITERALLY LIED AND SAID THE RALLY WAS ABOUT THE VIRUS. You can’t make this up!! Disgusting trash!! pic.twitter.com/aE7BMayGoL — Blue Apple (@Worried_Canuck) July 1, 2020

The crowd was estimated at around 1,500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

