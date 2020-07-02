https://www.theepochtimes.com/most-of-the-us-will-soar-into-the-90s-on-july-4_3410037.html

People across the United States should prepare for intense heat this Fourth of July, as most of the country will see temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Temperatures across Texas will soar to over 100 degrees, with the “feels like temperature” eclipsing 103 degrees in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Oklahoma City metro areas, and 108 degrees in some places along the Red River.

People should take precautions while celebrating the holiday and make sure they know the signs of heatstroke.

The Gulf Coast will also see heat indexes pushing 100 degrees, but will get much-needed relief from heavy rain as a storm system moves along the coast and into Florida.

The Fourth of July forecast. (CNN Weather)

The Northern Plains may see some intense storms, but won’t be able to escape temperatures in the 90s. Colorado and northern New Mexico could see rain as well, which will help alleviate the heat.

The Northeast will be one of the more enjoyable spots in the country. The region will avoid the intense heat and rain this Fourth of July, with Boston and New York seeing temperatures in the 70s and low 80s under fair skies and light wind.

Portland and Seattle will see similar conditions, with highs in the mid-70s.

The Midwest will swelter in above-average heat, with temperatures in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Chicago will see a high in the mid-to-upper 80s. Areas along the lakefront will feel a little cooler.

