(NEWSWEEK) An unknown group has claimed responsibility for a recent incident that transpired at a nuclear facility in Iran, according to BBC News’ Persian-language news service.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Iran Atomic Energy Organization, told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Thursday that an incident had occurred at the Natanz nuclear facility in central Isfahan province south of Tehran. He downplayed the event, saying it did not inflict casualties or cause extensive destruction or radioactive pollution due to the “inactivity” of the complex.

But soon after, BBC Persian reported that some of its journalists had received a message from a group calling itself “Homeland Cheetahs” prior to what the previously-unknown organization called an act of sabotage against the Iranian government. The group claimed to be present and active within Iran’s security apparatus, according to the report.

