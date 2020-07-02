https://www.dailywire.com/news/nike-caves-to-activist-investors-removes-all-redskins-gear-from-website

Nike appears to have caved to pressure from activists over the name of the Washington Redskins, and has now removed all Redskins gear from their website.

“Last week, three letters signed by 87 different investment firms and shareholders asked Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo to end their business relationships with the Washington Redskins until the team decides to change its name,” Fox 5 reported. “The investment firms and shareholders are worth a collective $620 billion.”

The move by Nike appears to have come after FedEx called on Thursday for the team to change its name after activist investors claimed that the name was racist.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement to FOX Business.

