https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-searching-for-suspect-who-allegedly-slashed-2-year-old_3410088.html

The NYPD said it is searching for a suspect who slashed a 2-year-old child’s face in Manhattan with a sharp object in the latest random attack.

According to a statement from police, the suspect attacked the child in the area of 110th St. and Morningside Drive in Manhattan on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

The attack appeared to be unprovoked and random.

Authorities told ABC7 in New York that the boy required stitches after the assault.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 7/1/20 at approx 9:30 AM, in the vicinity of W 110 St and Morningside Dr in Manhattan, the suspect slashed a 2-year-old child in the face with a sharp object, then fled westbound on W 110 St. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZrUC3mjjfk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 2, 2020

In the incident, police said the man approached the boy and his nanny before slashing the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as male, about 5-foot-6, and with short black hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, black socks, black sneakers, and a white shirt.

Anyone with information about the assault should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Data from the NYPD show that homicides across the city have risen more than 21 percent over the first six months of 2020, and shootings are also up about 46 percent over 2019’s figures, according to NBC4. Meanwhile, there has been a spate of random attacks on elderly people in recent days across the city.

