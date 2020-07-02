https://thehill.com/homenews/house/505679-pelosi-hits-trump-for-calling-russian-bounty-controversy-a-hoax-trump-himself

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse votes unanimously to extend deadline for coronavirus small-business loan program Overnight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | ‘Gang of Eight’ to get briefing on bounties Thursday OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House approves .5T green infrastructure plan | Rubio looks to defense bill to block offshore drilling, but some fear it creates a loophole | DC-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated MORE (D-Calif.) needled President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill House panel votes against curtailing Insurrection Act powers after heated debate House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on ‘incentives’ to attack US troops MORE on Thursday, rebutting the president’s assertion that the allegations of Russia placing a bounty on American soldiers is a hoax.

“He’ll say this is a hoax, and it’s a hoax that [Russia is] 24/7 trying to disrupt our elections like they did in 2016. He says that coronavirus is a hoax,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “The fact is, the president himself is a hoax.”

Pelosi was commenting on reports that Russian intelligence officials offered Afghan militants bounties to kill coalition forces, including U.S. troops, and that information about the issue was included in one of the president’s briefings in February.

Multiple White House officials have pushed back, arguing that Trump was not briefed, though they have not directly said the issue wasn’t included in the president’s daily intelligence briefing, a collection of intelligence documents.

“The president was not briefed because at the time of these allegations they were uncorroborated,” White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Wednesday. “The president’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified intelligence … and knowing all the facts I know, I certainly support her decision.”

Throughout her briefings this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also denied that the president was briefed on the matter.

The Gang of Eight — of which Pelosi is a member — was briefed on the situation Thursday.

“Force protection is a primary purpose of intelligence. It should have the same importance to the Commander-in-Chief. Any reports of threats on our troops must be pursued relentlessly,” Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOvernight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | ‘Gang of Eight’ to get briefing on bounties Thursday Top intelligence officials to brief Gang of Eight on Thursday Over 1700 veterans ask Senate to pass statehood bill MORE (N.Y.) said in a joint statement.

“These reports are coming to light in the context of the President being soft on Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinOvernight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | ‘Gang of Eight’ to get briefing on bounties Thursday The United States must stand with Georgia’s fight for freedom Russians vote to keep Putin in power until 2036 MORE when it comes to NATO, the G7, Crimea, Ukraine and the ongoing undermining of the integrity of our elections. Our Armed Forces would be better served if President Trump spent more time reading his daily briefing and less time planning military parades and defending relics of the Confederacy,” the two Democrats said.

In her press conference Thursday, Pelosi criticized Trump and his administration further, saying, “the president should have been verbally briefed on it.”

