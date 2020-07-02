https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pencecoronaviruseconomy/2020/07/02/id/975469

America will “keep opening up” despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Vice President Mike Pence vowed Thursday.

In an interview with CNBC, Pence said the government will back state elected leaders “every step of the way as they continue to take steps to mitigate the expansion of the coronavirus.”

“This is evidence the American economy is coming back strong,” Pence said of the latest jobs report by the Labor Department showing 4.8 million jobs were added in June.

“In those states that are seeing a rise… in [coronavirus] cases… we want to make sure those states have everything they need.”

“But we’re gonna keep opening up America and seeing days like we did today” reflecting the economy is rebounding, he added.

“As we go forward, we’re confident that states across the Sun Belt are going to be able to take the steps necessary” to stem the rising coronavirus numbers,” Pence said.

“The key for this nation’s future is growth,” he said.

The United States on Wednesday reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, marking the highest single-day total yet.

All 50 states have begun relaxing their strict social distancing measures, which aimed to slow the spread of the virus. Amid the latest surge in infections, many states have reimposed restrictions and delayed reopening certain other businesses.

Pence told CNBC he doesn’t believe “there’s a need for a national mandate” on masks.

“[T]he reality is as you see in these economy numbers today, this economy is coming back strongly because the American people have learned along the way how we get our country back to work, how we get back to worship, and ultimately how we get back to school,” he said.

