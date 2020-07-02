https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pensioner-becomes-rapper-tell-bible-stories-hip-hop/

(LONDON DAILY RECORD) Hip hop might not be thought a musical style associated with those in their eighties.

But an 85-year-old member of the Salvation Army Community Church in Raploch is using rap as a way of putting across Bible stories.

Retired teacher John Coutts, who lives in Causewayhead with his wife Heather, has just launched ‘Rap Around the Gospel’ retelling 16 tales from the life of Jesus.

John said this week: “I’ve always been keen on making poetry popular and accessible and so was interested in the rise of rap.”

