The angry mob descended upon the Hamptons on Wednesday. Rolling in on what was described as “a caravan of protesters”, the protesters paid a visit to some of the world’s richest people. On the top of their list was the former presidential candidate and New York City billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Some of the protesters were carrying plastic pitchforks, for added effect. This is a developing trend now, though. The protesters are marching into residential areas, not just limiting their demonstrations to downtown areas of large cities. Recently, two specific examples of this trend made headlines – in Beverly Hills, California and in St. Louis, Missouri. These are wealthy neighborhoods, home to movers and shakers, and the Hampton’s location was chosen for the same reason. These communities are the perfect place for the demonstrators’ “Eat the Rich” sloganeering. It was all fun and games when protesters were causing a ruckus outside Republican lawmakers’ homes and running Trump administration officials out of restaurants and movie theatres but now the Marxist left is turning on its own.

More than 100 taxi drivers and about 200 protesters marched to Bloomberg’s $20M Southhampton mansion. Some came from New York City. They were angry about Governor Cuomo’s proposed 20% cut in state funding from schools, hospitals, and housing agencies. Instead of those cuts, the protesters demand that the state’s 118 billionaires make up for the steep revenue shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. They chanted “Tax the rich, not the poor!” No points for creativity.

The protest groups had disprarate demands, including raising taxes on billionaires, providing relief to taxi medallion owners, and recent proposed cuts to the New York state budget caused by a revenue shortfall tied to the pandemic. “Enough is enough — it’s time for New York State to raise taxes on the rich instead of cutting services for working people,” said Alicé Nascimento, director of policy & research, New York Communities for Change, one of the organizers. Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance were part of the group protesting.

The homes of Blackstone CEO Steven Schwarzman, and real estate developer Stephen Ross were also paid a visit by the protesters.

The inclusion of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, with about 40 medallion cabs taking part, seems to me as an interesting addition to the pitchfork-welding mob. Times were tough for many of them before the pandemic shut down the city and then the shut down exacerbated their financial troubles. At one point, they chanted, “No more suicides. No more bankruptcies”. Native Americans joined in, too, voicing their grievances.

Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation also took part in the protest, including Rebecca Genia, who said in a statement that “Billionaires take our land to build golf courses and mansions, profit from the ravages of coronavirus, and exploit our labor.” “It’s clear the real looters in New York are billionaires — and it’s time to make them pay their fair share so we can all thrive.” “Billionaires are experts in social distancing,” Nascimento told The Post. “They’ve chosen to live in their own world and are separate from realities of everyday people and the people whose lives they have a tremendous impact on.” Taking the protest to the wealthy enclave shows that “We are here. We are affected and not going to stand down. We’re going to make sure our voices are heard.”

Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation are particularly angry with Bloomberg, citing remarks he made about them during his presidential campaign.

Jennifer E. Cuffee-Wilson, a Shinnecock tribe member, told Newsday that she was discouraged by Bloomberg’s disparaging remarks about the Shinnecock Nation during his short lived presidential run. ‘There is a Native American tribe right near where I live, the Shinnecock Nation. It is just a disaster,’ Bloomberg told attendees at a rally in March. ‘There’s all sorts of problems… I will help them as well, because we just can’t have a group where there’s all the domestic violence and drugs and alcoholism. We’ve just got to do something.’ Cuffee-Wilson said she can no longer stand the blatant disrespect. ‘We’ve been dealing with this since 1492,’ said Cuffee-Wilson. ‘I’m done with your lies, your totally disrespecting us. You have shown us absolutely no respect whatsoever.’ Margo ThunderBird of the Shinnecock tribe had just one message for Bloomberg: ‘His rent is due.’

A popular theme during the Democrat primary was that the next president and Congress must raise taxes on the millionaires and billionaires. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in particular, promoted the narrative that billionaires pay taxes at a lesser rate than less wealthy Americans, specifically those in the middle to lower economic class. And, of course, Elizabeth Warren has the idea that there should now be a “wealth tax” on billionaires to finance all of the far left’s fever dreams, like the Green New Deal, free college tuition, eliminating student debt, and the list goes on.

Just wait until the mob hears Joe Biden wax poetically about raising taxes, including on the middle class. No one is safe from his tax revenue-grabbing ideas, especially the working-class people who benefited from President Trump’s tax cuts earlier in his administration. The tax-the-rich demands are standard procedure for the left. Joe Biden is following along, offering no new ideas of his own.

