Annually on July 1st millions of people in Hong Kong come out in a peaceful protest in remembrance of the Hong Kong handover to the communist China government in 1997.

The transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong occurred when the United Kingdom ended administration for the colony of Hong Kong and passed control of the country over to communist China.

Below is a picture from a past July 1st rally where millions showed up in the rain in remembrance of the handover:

The Chinese celebrate July 1st as a holiday but for most in Hong Kong that day is remembered as a sad day and the day they began to lose their freedoms.

Forbes reported that Hong Kong protesters were arrested on Wednesday, July 1st after a new law in Hong Kong passed the communist China legislature that could place Hong Kong protesters under life sentences for protesting China rule in the tiny country:

Police arrested 370 people Wednesday during the city’s largest protest in months in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions; of those arrests, 10 were reportedly arrested for breaking the new law, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The national security law, adopted Tuesday in Beijing, passed after the widespread protests in Hong Kong last year and allows authorities to crack down on dissenters with long jail sentences for charges that experts say are defined in vague terms that could allow for broad interpretation by China.

Critics of the new law say it effectively ends the autonomy of Hong Kong, which has existed under a “one country, two systems” agreement since the British gave Hong Kong back to China in 1997, which occurred 23 years ago from Wednesday.

CNBC reported:

Police used water cannons to disperse thousands of demonstrators in Hong Kong who poured out into the streets. In some cases, the protests turned violent. Seven officers were injured while on duty, police said. Opponents of the law say it undermines the city’s autonomy that was promised when Hong Kong was handed over from the U.K. to China.

The majority of people of Hong Kong who were born there and still live there, love President Trump and are supportive of the actions he is taking to protect the people there from Communist China. They don’t want to lose their freedoms.

