About 62% of Americans said the country is no longer what President Ronald Reagan called “a shining city on the hill,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov survey.

That’s compared to only 17% who think it is.

Additionally, 43% of U.S. citizens said they were more proud of America while they were “growing up” than now while 21% said they were “less proud’ of the country when they were growing up.

A Gallup poll in mid-June also showed that the level of American pride had reached the lowest point in two decades.

About 47% said they would use the word “selfish” to describe American society, 39% would use the word “corrupt,” 45% would use the word “hypocritical,” 44% would use “irresponsible,” and 33% would use “unfair.”

“I am in Texas, COVID-19 is on the rise, and there’s quite a lot of anxiety,” said poll respondent Alexandra Foulks, 62, who grew up in France but now lives in Dallas with her husband.

Foulks rejected the idea that the United States should be considered a “shining city on a hill.”

“We are banned from Europe right now,” Foulks said. “How could we be shining?”

